ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Curran’s Orchard has announced it will be opening Saturday, August 21st for the 2021 season.

A corn maze, a petting zoo, and (of course) apple cider donuts are all enjoyed by visitors at Curran’s Orchard in Rockford as it opens for the fall season.

Curran’s Orchard, at 6385 Kilburn Ave, will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.