CVS Health installs new technology to combat opioid thefts in Illinois

(WTVO) — Illinois took another step in the state’s fight against opioid addiction.

CVS Health and law enforcement are working together to install time-delay safes at nearly 400 stores across Illinois. They are designed to prevent the theft of prescription drugs at pharmacies. The device electronically increases the time it takes for pharmacy employees to be able to open the safe housing narcotics.

Kwame Raoul, Illinois’ Attorney General, said the tools will help investigators combat organized crime.

“They frequently can be traced to a larger enterprise that’s often connected to drug trade, human trafficking, and other dangerous crimes, money laundering and other things,” Raoul said.

Delays cannot be overwritten and the safes cannot open on demand.