ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — CVS will be closing one of its pharmacy locations in Rockford on February 26th.

The drug store at 2454 S. Alpine will close, according to an employee.

Prescriptions can be filled up to the date of closure. After that, prescriptions sent from a physician will be automatically sent to the CVS Pharmacy at E. State and Alpine.

This is the second Rockford CVS location to close recently: the N. Main and Riverside location closed on November 6th, 2021.