CVS Pharmacy now taking COVID-19 appointments for kids

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WTVO) — The Pfizer vaccine is now available to all children five and older, and stateline CVS Pharmacy locations will begin administering the shot on Sunday.

Children will receive about a third of the dose an adult would get, and all kids must be accompanied by an adult to get their shot at CVS. Parents and guardians will need to make an appointment for their child on cvs.com.

The company said that walk-ins will not be accepted yet.

“I’m really excited to open it up to this age group, because it’s been obviously a hugely underserved age group,” said Dr. Johari Martin, District Leader at CVS Health. “We want to ensure that we have enough supply for all the patients, and if you would walk in there may not be enough available and, or, that may not be a store that actually has it.”