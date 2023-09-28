ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say the 61-year-old cyclist who was struck by a car in an hit-and-run on E. State Street last week has died.

On the morning of Friday, September 15th, Jose Paz was on his way to work when he was struck at E. State and Arnold Avenue, near OSF St. Anthony Hospital, the family said in a GoFundMe.

Police said that a 1997-1999 tan Toyota Camry hit the cyclist and fled.

Photos of the vehicle, which reportedly suffered heavy damage to its windshield, were released by Rockford Police, who asked the public for assistance in locating the Camry.

Photo: Rockford Police

On Wednesday, police announced the vehicle had been located in Minnesota. No further information was provided.