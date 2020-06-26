Cyclosporiasis in Ogle County

OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — The Ogle County Health Department reports it is seeing cases of Cyclosporiasis.

The Cyclospora outbreak has been linked to bagged salad from Hy-vee and Aldi grocery stores.

Cyclospora cayetanensis is a parasite composed of one cell, too small to be seen without a microscope. This parasite causes an intestinal infection called cyclosporiasis.

Cyclospora is spread by people ingesting something—such as food or water—that was contaminated with feces (stool).

Cyclospora infects the small intestine and symptoms include diarrhea, stomach cramps and flu-like symptoms. If you are experiencing symptoms call your doctor.

The bagged salad has been recalled. If you have one, you can return it to the store.