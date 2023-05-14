ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A popular Rockford road is getting some much needed repairs.

Crews will start resurfacing part of Alpine Road on Monday.

Construction will take place on Alpine Road from Charles Street to Harrison Avenue. The measure serves as a stopgap, since the larger project for the road will not begin for about five years.

There will be daily lane closures, so drivers should allow extra time when driving through the area.

“Lanes will be closed down to one lane in each direction, so travelers should expect some sort of delays when trying to get to their destination,” said Tim Hinkens, city engineer with the City of Rockford. “You might be encouraged to find an alternate route, like Mulford Road or 11th Street.”

Construction is expected to last three weeks. Drivers should pay attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.