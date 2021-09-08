Dairy Depot extending hours through Halloween

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) – Good news ice cream lovers, Dairy Depot has extended their hours until Halloween.

While the local favorite normally closes it’s doors for the year on Labor Day, it will stay open through the end of October.

Dairy Depot, at 5413 N. Second Street, was established in 1984. New owners Robb and Diana Witt took over ownership this year from previous owners John and Diane Elliott, with John passing away unexpectedly in 2018.

Dairy Depot’s new hours are:

Monday-Friday 4:00pm-9:00pm

Saturday-Sunday 1:00pm-9:00pm