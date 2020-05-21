Dairy Depot in Loves Park opening Friday

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Loves Park’s Dairy Depot ice cream shop is set to open for the season on Friday, May 22nd.

The ice cream staple at 5413 N. 2nd Street in Loves Park will open for the summer starting at 4:00 PM.

The vendor said it would open with new health and safety guidelines in place, including a new “cashless” credit/debit card payment option, new text based ordering system so customers don’t have to stand in line, and separate windows for ordering and pickup.

The store says all employees will have temperature checks upon arriving for work and when returning from breaks, and employees will be wearing personal protective equipment.

Outdoor seating will not be provided, Dairy Depot said.

The shop said it would be introducing new items to the menu this year:

Family Survival Kit: Contains two Pints of Ice Cream, cones or cups, sprinkles, twinkles, M&M’s,and gummy worms plus spoons and napkins; all packaged in a box

Mint Cookie Craze Flurry: Made with Grasshopper Ice Cream (available only when designated as weekly special) and Thin Mint Cookies (in support of local Girl Scout Troop # 967

Cherry Dole Whip: Featuring Dole’s new flavor of soft serve that is Gluten Free, Dairy Free, and

Vegan Cherry Lime Float: Made with Cherry and Lime Dole Whip twist soft serve and Sierra Mist

