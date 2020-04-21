Dairy farmers donating milk to food pantries as demand falls

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Dairy farmers are donating to local food pantries as demand for their product has dropped due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The whole COVID disruption has caused a lot of logistics problems in the dairy industry, so we’ve seen milk that typically went into food service, restaurants and schools, that’s dropped dramatically,” said John Mitchell, owner of Mitchell Dairy and Grain in Winnebago. “So, that accounts for half the dairy product in the U.S.”

Mitchell says he’s feeling the economic impacts of the pandemic first hand.

“It really affects our cost structure and how much money we’ve spent on feed, and things like that, and we’ve tried to get the cost of production lower so we can make it through,” he said.

The Winnebago-Boone Farm Bureau is trying to help, by donating $5,000 to local food pantries, to be used to buy milk.

“Our goal is to help local farmers, by providing an additional market, purchasing milk that they’re producing and getting it to the food pantry so it can get to the people in need,” said Ann Marie Cain, manager of the Winnebago-Boone Farm Bureau.

The money was put to that use at the Northern Illinois Food Bank, who says they haven’t been receiving big donations of milk.

Teresa Schryver, an advocacy-awareness specialist at the food bank, said, “This is such a huge boon for our service area, right now, is having that ability to purchase that extra milk, because our network has seen an increase of need during this time.”

Across the country, many dairy farms have been forced to dump their excess milk, and say shopping at the supermarket is a way to support farmers.

Mitchell said, “So, if you want to help out dairy farmers during this time, buy milk, buy cheese, buy ice cream. If you see somewhere that’s limiting the amount of milk you can buy, please speak to the store manager.”

Mitchell also suggests buying an extra gallon for a neighbor or as a donation to a local food pantry.

