ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockton’s Dairyhäus ice cream parlor announced Wednesday that it will be opening for its 40th season on Saturday, April 9th.

“Brent (Murray) and the staff couldn’t be more excited to showcase all of the exciting things we’ve been working on this off season! New flavors! New fun!” the store posted on Facebook.

The Dairyhäus was shut down in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown but reopened the following year.

The Dairyhaus was opened in 1983 by Chuck Gilbert, a salesman at Taylor Freezer, as a way to showcase locally made ice cream manufacturing equipment. It’s located in downtown Rockton, on East Main Street.

The Dairyhäus is open Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends.

During the Summer months, it will be open from noon until 10 p.m. every day of the week.