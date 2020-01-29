Dakota factory goes on lockdown after 911 caller threatens employees

DAKOTA, Ill. (WTVO) ─ A Stephenson County factory is put on lockdown after a threat is made against employees.

On Tuesday, January 28th the Freeport Police Department received a 911 call from a Spanish speaking male. Police say the caller said he had bombs and guns and was going to kill everyone inside Berner Foods and Beverages in Dakota.

Berner was contacted by the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office and the factory was placed on lockdown.

Incoming employees were sent home.

The Stephenson County and Freeport Police Emergency Response Teams responded to the scene.

Employees inside the building were evacuated.

Officers cleared the factory. No suspects, or explosive devices were found inside.

The identity of the caller is not known.

An investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information call the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office at 815-235-8252 or Stateline Area Crime Stoppers at 877-TIPSNOW, or online here.

