Dakota Graff sentenced to 35 years for murder of Rockford rapper

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Dakota Graff, one of four men connected to the murder of Rockford rapper William Pickering, was sentenced to 35 years in prison on Thursday.

On Saturday, June 1st, 2019, Rockford Police officers went to the Pickering’s home in the 500 block of Fisher Avenue, behind the Valencia Apartments, to conduct a welfare check.

Police say that even though his vehicle was at the location, they could not locate Pickering, who was also known as EBE Bandz and Billy Da Kid.

William Pickering

The investigation led them to 5200 Indianhead Avenue on June 20th, where the crime scene was located, police said.

Further information led police to an undisclosed location in unincorporated Winnebago County where Pickering’s remains were found.

Graff, along with William Arazte and Colton Kennicker, reportedly beat Pickering to death back on May 25, 2019

Manuel Ramirez, William Arzate. Photos: Rockford Police Department

23-year-old Manuel Ramirez was sentenced to 180-days in jail in February for the charge of Concealment of a Homicidal Death. In addition to his sentence, Ramirez must serve 1 year of probation.

Arzate, 23, was sentenced to life in prison for Pickering’s murder in absentia, and his whereabouts are currently unknown.

Kennicker is charged with First Degree Murder and is due in court on December 15th, 2021.