BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WTVO) — The race to replace Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White has its first Republican candidate.

State Representative Dan Brady announced he wants his party’s nomination for the statewide office.

Brady has represented the Bloomington area in Central Illinois for the last two decades. He said, if elected, he will focus on streamlining the office.

Incumbent Jesse White is retiring after serving a record six terms. There are already four Democrats officially in the race.