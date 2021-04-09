Dan Nicholas, namesake of Rockford’s Nicholas Conservatory, passes away at 95

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Daniel Nicholas, one of the namesakes of Rockford’s Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens, passed away this week at 95.

The Rockford Park District announced the news on Friday.

Nicholas was the first Rockford Park District Foundation Board President from 1993 to 1999, and served as a Park District Commissioner from 2001 to 2003.

Along with his wife, Ruth, Nicholas established the City of Gardens program in Rockford, which is responsible for hanging baskets of flowers throughout the city each year.

“Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens would still be a dream without Dan’s vision, passion for his hometown of Rockford, and his financial contribution. He provided us with a gift that will continue to give back to the community in honor of his parents. The Nicholas Conservatory staff are fortunate to live out Dan’s dream of having a place for so many to gather for special occasions or to capture precious family moments. We will continue to do so in his honor,” said Dan Erwin, Manager of Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens.

Ruth Nicholas said, “The Park District meant the world to Dan and our family. He dedicated himself to making Rockford a beautiful place to live and work.”

Nicholas passed away on Monday, April 5th.