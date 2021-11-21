ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Tebala Event Center, 7910 Newburg Rd, was packed with residents waiting to see some of Rockford’s finest dance their way across the floor.

The 14th annual “Dancing with the Rockford Stars” has a 1920s theme this year. Five local celebrity couples, including WTVO’s morning anchor Whitney Martin, hit the dance floor.

The dancers helped raise money for Family Counseling Services, and every dollar equaled a vote for a duo.

Although Saturday night was all about the fun, organizers said the real purpose was to collect funds to help the community by offering mental health services.

“It’s very important that we all focus on mental health services these days, and it’s really important for us to focus on mental health days and mental health services of the people that can’t afford it,” said Stan Goral, Chairman of the Events Planning Committee for Family Counseling Services. “We need, in our community, to take care of our neighbors.”