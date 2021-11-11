Dancing with the Rockford Stars competitors join the studio

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Dancing with the Rockford Stars competitors, Mike and Nicole Morig, join the Eyewitness News studio. They play a game showcasing questions that apply to them regarding the dance competition.

Dancing with the Rockford stars begins Saturday, November 20th, from 6-11 p.m. at the Tebala Events Center.

There will be five Rockford celebrity couples, including Whitney Martin and Elliot Grandia, competing for a Coveted Mirrored Ball trophy.

A Judges’ Choice Award will be given to dancers with the highest score and a People’s Choice Award will be won by dancers with the most votes from the public.

Dancing with the Rockford Stars will also be benefitting the Family Counseling Services.

You can get your tickets at https://bit.ly/3F8j3QQ and vote for your favorite dancers at https://bit.ly/3qtSBgj.