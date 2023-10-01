DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) — More than 800 participants from across Dane County raised over $150,000 on Sunday. All to benefit Alzheimer’s disease research and local services in the county and surrounding areas.

Photo: Paul Vogel

Participants gathered at Warner Park in Madison for 2023’s “Walk to End Alzheimer’s.” The event, ran by the Alzheimer’s Association, also raised money for support groups, education, information and referral services, care and support, advocacy efforts and a 24/7 helpline.

“The FDA’s recent approval of the first-ever treatment proven to slow the progression of Alzheimer’s is a monumental step forward in our fight against the disease,” said David Grams, Executive Director, Alzheimer’s Association Wisconsin Chapter in a October 1 press release.

“The Walk to End Alzheimer’s plays a critical role in helping us advance our cause and provides hope of a future with additional treatments for all those who are impacted.”

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. More than 6 million Americans currently live with Alzheimer’s disease, the most common cause of dementia.

Donations can be made to the Walk To End Alzheimer’s through December 31 by clicking here. The organization hopes to raise $250,000 before the end of the year.