ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — Darren Bailey, Republican candidate for Illinois governor, made a stop in the stateline Sunday.

Bailey and Stephanie Trussell, his running mate, held a rally at Roscoe’s Bootcamp Academy. They discussed issues in the state and the Rockford region ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections.

“Rockford used to be an amazing manufacturing hub, and businesses moved out,” Bailey said. “We need business to start moving back in, but they’re not going to when, number one, they don’t feel safe. Number two, our taxes are too high, and number three, our schools are failing.”

Governor JB Pritzker will make a campaign stop in Rockford on Monday.