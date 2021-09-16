Dasher Dash 5K returns as in-person event in Rockford this winter

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Dasher Dash 5K will return to an in-person event this winter, after going virtual last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers say there will be some changes to the race, which will include a post-race party for athletes at Davis Park.

The route of the 5K will also be different this year, with runners making their way along E. State, Madison and Wyman streets.

Rock River Multisport, a new partner for the Dasher Dash, says the changes are a welcome addition to the race.

“As runners, we kind of wanted to be more downtown and use everything there and see what’s all out there and see the neat decorations that’s out there and keep people down here in the area,” said Rockford Multisport President Mike Wright.

The Dasher Dash 5K will take place on Saturday, November 27th.