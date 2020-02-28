Data shows Rockford making big gains in economic growth

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — New data shows the Forest City is making big jumps in its economic growth.

Rockford ranks 144th in the Milken Institute’s Best Performing Cities Index for 2020, which is up 40 spots from its 2018 ranking and is one of the biggest jumps between indexes.

The ranking comes from information collected on the amount of jobs a region creates, along with how the city is stimulating economic growth.

The Milken Institute releases the Best Performing Cities Index every two years.

