Data shows Rockford making big gains in economic growth

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — New data shows the Forest City is making big jumps in its economic growth.

Rockford ranks 144th in the Milken Institute’s Best Performing Cities Index for 2020, which is up 40 spots from its 2018 ranking and is one of the biggest jumps between indexes.

The ranking comes from information collected on the amount of jobs a region creates, along with how the city is stimulating economic growth.

The Milken Institute releases the Best Performing Cities Index every two years.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Made in the Stateline

More Made in the Stateline

Education Matters

More Education Matters

Behind the Badge

More Behind the Badge

Stateline Strong

More Stateline Strong

Trending Stories