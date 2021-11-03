Date closing fast for performers to register for Rockford’s ‘Stroll on State’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Applications to perform in Rockford’s 2021 Stroll on State Merry & Bright Holiday Parade are due by this Friday.

The annual event, which takes place Saturday, November 27th, is seeking applications for performers, parade marchers, and vendors.

Organizers are urging groups to apply.

“If you have a group and you’re on the fence about having a group in the parade for Stroll on State, please get your application in,” said Dan Obert, with the Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. “For vendors, there are two markets this year. We have thousands of people come downtown and all of those people need to eat.”

Applications for the event, which takes place on Saturday, November 27th, can be found on the Stroll on State website.