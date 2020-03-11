Daughter shares emotional video as Stephenson County deputies pay tribute to retiring mom

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Ashley McKinney shared video on Tuesday of her mom’s final call with the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Department.

Sgt. Lynette Jordan served 25 years on the force, starting in the correction’s division and retiring on March 6th as a patrol sergeant.

About the video, McKinney wrote: “It finally happened, my mom is not one for showing people her vulnerable side. She is one brave badass and thats what everyone usually sees. Posting this was a struggle I had with mom.. but she is letting me (finally) share her final 10-42 call with the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Department. Everyone is so proud of you mom…and I’m blessed because you’re my mom! Here is to your next chapter Lyn Jordan!”

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Made in the Stateline

More Made in the Stateline

Education Matters

More Education Matters

Behind the Badge

More Behind the Badge

Stateline Strong

More Stateline Strong

Trending Stories