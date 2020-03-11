Daughter shares emotional video as Stephenson County deputies pay tribute to retiring mom

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Ashley McKinney shared video on Tuesday of her mom’s final call with the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Department.

Sgt. Lynette Jordan served 25 years on the force, starting in the correction’s division and retiring on March 6th as a patrol sergeant.

About the video, McKinney wrote: “It finally happened, my mom is not one for showing people her vulnerable side. She is one brave badass and thats what everyone usually sees. Posting this was a struggle I had with mom.. but she is letting me (finally) share her final 10-42 call with the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Department. Everyone is so proud of you mom…and I’m blessed because you’re my mom! Here is to your next chapter Lyn Jordan!”

