ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — David Cooper, 34, has been found guilty of shooting Robert Davis, 39, multiple times resulting in his death in September 2020.

According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, on September 26th, 2020, Rockford Police officers found Davis lying inside the back of a vehicle in the 1500 block of Rock Street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his chest, neck, arms, and legs.

He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Cooper was identified as the suspect in the case. He was arrested in Arizona in 2022.

On Thursday, Cooper was convicted of First Degree Murder.

He faces up to natural life in prison, since the killing was done with a firearm, which added an enhancement to the original murder charge, which alone carried a sentence of between 20-60 years.

Cooper is due back in court on October 31st.