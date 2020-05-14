David Gill concedes Winnebago County States Attorney GOP primary race to J. Hanley

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Republican candidate for Winnebago Coutny States Attorney David Gill has conceded a tightly contested race for the primary position to J. Hanley.

By the end of election night, Gill had a 32 vote lead. After mail-in votes were counted, Hanley was pronounced victorious by merely 15 votes. Gill shared a messaged congratulating Hanley on social media.

Hanley will now face Democrat Paul Carpenter in the November election.

Carpenter ran unopposed in the primary. The winner will replace current State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross, who chose not to run for re-election.

