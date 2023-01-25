ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Davis Junction man was killed in a multi-car crash on I-39 on Monday, officials said.

According to the Illinois State Police, a black Dodge Charger, driven by John Danuk, 25, was traveling north on Interstate 39 at milepost 119.6 and “for unknown reasons” entered the southbound lanes, striking a black Volkswagen Passat head-on.

Danuk was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The driver of the Passat, a 52-year-old Janesville man, remains in care.

A third vehicle, a white Ford Transit, driven by 44-year-old Bradd Pezewski, of Elgin, was struck by debris from the crash. He was uninjured.

Pezewski was issued a citation for Operating a Commercial Motor Vehicle Without Proper Classification.

Traffic was diverted onto US 20 for several hours as investigators worked the scene.