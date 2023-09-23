CRESTON, Ill. (WTVO) — A Davis Junction man faces life-threatening injuries after his motorcycle collided with a truck at the intersection of Route 38 and North Woodlawn Road in Creston on Friday, according to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office.

Johannes De Klerk, 52, was reportedly riding his motorcycle southbound on Woodlawn Road around 6:42 a.m. when he failed to yield to oncoming traffic at a stop sign posted at the intersection of Route 38.

De Klerk collided with the side of a Ford F-150 that was traveling westbound on Route 38. The condition of the truck’s driver, Jared Lobos, 43, of Rochelle, was not released.

De Klerk was transported from the scene with life-threatening injuries. The collision remains under investigation.