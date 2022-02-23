ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Hundreds of area students got the chance to get a hands-on look at potential careers.

Wednesday was day two of the 2022 Building Trades Career Expo. Members from more than a dozen trades are taking part, giving students a hands-on introduction to each job. Information about apprenticeships is available as well.

Teachers said that it is an important resource for those considering a life in the trades.

“It’s a different voice, rather than just hearing mine about the trades, plus they can see it first hand, what a training center looks like and things like that, learn about their options outside of the school,” said Jason Glodowski, industrial technology and engineering instructor at Hononegah High School.

The expo runs through Thursday. More information can be found on Project First Rate’s website.