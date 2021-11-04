Daylight Saving reminder: Check those smoke detector batteries!

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — This weekend, Daylight Saving Time comes to an end, and fire officials say its a good time to check home smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

Newer alarms have a ten-year, sealed battery, and experts recommend checking the expiration date.

Firefighters say modern homes burn easier than homes used to.

“When we talk about a home escape, if a couch or large chair or something like that was to catch on fire, we’re talking minutes to escape. What this smoke alarm does is provide that early warning to allow your family members to get out of a home safely,” said Rockford Fire Department’s Division Chief, Matthew Knott.

Rockford Fire will install a smoke detector in a home within city limits free of charge. Appointments can be set up by calling the fire department.