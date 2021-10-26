DCFS in hot water over handling of LGBTQ kids

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — An audit of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services found that the agency was not meeting the needs of LGBTQ kids in it’s care.

Lawmakers heard directly from the people who experienced those shortcomings firsthand. Some testified that DCFS did not keep up to date information on the LGBTQ population, which left some kids feeling isolated.

Others said that they were transferred to foster homes that were not accepting of their sexual or gender identities.

“It’s always tough for me to hear about young people being scared to show up how they are, and who they are, and feeling there could be retribution at their homes, knowing they have experienced abuse and neglect,” said State Senator Cristina Pacione-Zayas of Chicago.

The auditor general recommended that DCFS builds a singular database for tracking cases, which should give a better picture of how kids are cared for.