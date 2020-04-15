Dead man’s body found in Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police are investigating after a man’s body was found on Tuesday.
Police were called to the 1600 block of Royce Avenue at 6:30 p.m., where the body was found.
Beloit Police and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office are both investigating the death. Details are still forthcoming.
