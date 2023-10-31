ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The deadline is approaching to apply to become a Rockford Police Officer.

The applications are being accepted until 11:59 p.m. on October 31st.

The police department has held several career fairs this month in an attempt to gain new recruits, who will undergo testing on November 18th and 19th at Rockford University.

Physical testing will begin in the first week of December.

Salaries start at around $68,000 per year.

Recruiting Officer Katy Statler says they are seeing more people make the decision to apply.

“Our numbers are the highest they’ve been in the last three or four application periods, as far as the number of applicants we’re getting. So, keep it up. I hope that number, by tomorrow morning, when I come in to check, we get a few more applicants,” she said.