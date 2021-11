ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — There are just a few days left to help Rockford’s Public Works Department name some pieces of equipment.

Four brand new snowplows will be on city streets this winter. The department has brought together a list of 22 names. Among them are “The Fast and the Flurryless,” “Snow-Way Jose” and “Snowbi-Wan Kenobi.”

Residents have until Friday to make their pick.