ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — There are just a few days left to apply for a Rockford Public Schools board seat.

Michael Connor resigned earlier this month after an altercation was caught on camera outside the RPS 205 headquarters. He represented Subdistrict F. The candidate will represent that subdistrict until the next school board election in April.

The board will conduct interviews on December 6 before making their decision at the December 13 school board meeting