ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinoisans whose pictures appeared on Google’s photo tool between 2015 and earlier this year could be eligible for a settlement check.

Google will pay $100 million to settle a lawsuit in Illinois over its facial-recognition photo tool.

A valid claim is expected to get a payment of between $200 and $400.

“No one knows in advance how much each valid claim payment will be until the deadline for submitting claims passes and the Court awards the Fee and Expense Award and Service Payments,” the settlement website states. “Each Class Member who submits a valid claim will receive an equal proportionate share of the Net Settlement Fund.”

According to the settlement website, residents are eligible “if, at any time between May 1, 2015 and April 25, 2022, you appeared in a photograph in Google Photos while you were an Illinois resident.”

Google agreed to the settlement in April. The company did not admit that its app violates the “Illinois Biometric Privacy Law,” which requires companies to get user consent.

A similar lawsuit landed some Facebook users a check earlier this year. That too stemmed from the use of facial recognition.

The deadline to submit a claim is September 24.