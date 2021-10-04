Deadly crash at W. State St. and Avon

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Rockford Police were on the scene of a fatal car accident around 7 p.m. Monday.

Investigators were reportedly called to the corner of E. State St. and Avon for a two car crash. Police said that a man driving a van slammed into another car with two women and a 6-year-old girl inside.

Investigators said that one of the women died, and the other was clinging to life, while the child was also hurt. The driver of the van also had life-threatening injuries.

Drivers were asked by investigators to avoid the area as they cleared the scene.