ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Early Saturday morning, Rockford Fire Department responded to a house fire at 722. North 2nd Street in Rockford. Officials say heavy smoke was coming from the lower level of the apartment. After dampening the flames, crews entered the home.
First reponders found two residents, a male and a female, inside who were unconscious and carried them out of the home. The two victims were rushed to a local hospital but later pronounced dead at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center. The Conorner’s Office was called in at 6:15 a.m.
Animal control was also called the home for one pet that was killed. There were no injuries sustained to the responding Fire Department officials.
The Rockford Register Star reports that three other people were able to escape the fire, which started on the first floor.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Inmates in Ohio being released due to concern of coronavirus spread
- Crews guide residents to safety in early morning DeKalb fire
- Deadly house fire claims two lives in Rockford
- Drinking bleach will not prevent coronavirus, poison control center warns
- Disney releasing ‘Frozen 2’ months early to give families ‘some fun and joy’
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!