Deadly house fire claims two lives in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Early Saturday morning, Rockford Fire Department responded to a house fire at 722. North 2nd Street in Rockford. Officials say heavy smoke was coming from the lower level of the apartment. After dampening the flames, crews entered the home.

.@RockfordFire is on scene of a structure fire at 700 North Second Street. Two victims have been rescued with life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/QjNdjUlxfq — Rockford Fire (@RockfordFire) March 14, 2020

First reponders found two residents, a male and a female, inside who were unconscious and carried them out of the home. The two victims were rushed to a local hospital but later pronounced dead at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center. The Conorner’s Office was called in at 6:15 a.m.

Animal control was also called the home for one pet that was killed. There were no injuries sustained to the responding Fire Department officials.

The Rockford Register Star reports that three other people were able to escape the fire, which started on the first floor.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

