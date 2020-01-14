Dealers say high cost of Illinois’ electric car registration fees hampering sales

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — There’s a push for cleaner cars in Illinois, but experts say the state is not making the switch to electric cars easy.

Lawmakers passed the gas tax increase last summer, which also included increasing fees for electric vehicle registration and tags.

Starting January 1st, electric car drivers found themselves paying nearly $250 in registration fees, up from $18 the year before.

Some dealers say the cost is dampening electric car sales.

“The introduction to electric cars in the Midwest will be the hardest sell. In California and New York…in California, electric cars are very big there and they do tax credits. When you buy an electric car in California, you get a tax credit,” said Mike Quimby, of Green Hyundai.

Currently, Illinois does not offer tax credit for clean energy drivers.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

