ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Making the discovery that someone’s house is being eaten alive from the inside out can be a homeowner’s worst nightmare.

Thankfully, termites are a problem that can be tackled if caught early. However, it might be too late once they are spotted.

“By then, they have already been in the walls for so long that when you get the walls torn open, taken care of by a contractor, they can really show the extent of the damage,” said Christopher Hulings of Rose Pest Solutions.

That was the case for Rockford homeowner York Schoening, whose residence was infested in the summer of 2019.

“The entire head of the bookcase…all of the books were chewed away,” Schoening said. The entire east-facing wall of the bathroom had all kinds of life and death once the creatures died.”

Hulings pointed out that the most destructive type of termites are subterranean, shunning sunlight and morphing into what is known as “swarmers.”

“And that’s when a colony reaches a certain size, they actually send their kings and queens into the wood. They grow wings and they start swarming…typically around sunlit areas,” Hulings said. “People find them on windows and window ledges.”

In many cases, homeowners will unknowingly roll out the red carpet for these ravenous rascals.

“A lot of people like to use a wood mulch in their garden beds, especially against the structure, and depending on when you got that wood mulch, you can actually bring pest into your home,” Hulings said.

Homeowner Elizabeth Carmona was concerned enough to get a home inspection. She reached out to Rose Pest Solutions when that inspection revealed termites.

“They came over and sprayed the entire outside of the house and basements and they set up several stations around the house that will attract the termites and start killing them,” Carmona said.