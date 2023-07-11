ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 10-year-old Destiny Huggins was found outside of an abandoned Rockford building over the weekend.

These building have been a concern for many in the area. While Mayor Tom McNamara and Rockford City Council said that they are a top priority, it is not always up to them in these situations.

“We have people that are transient, that come from all over,” said Rockford resident Teri Daehler. “You know, everyone needs to be aware.”

Daehler has a daughter who lived right next to where Huggins was found outside of an abandoned building. A big issue with her staying is that they are a hot spot for homeless and criminal activity.

“The buildings that are abandoned, that are closed off, they’re the responsibility of the mortgage holders and the banks, and they send out crews to close them off and make them safe so that this doesn’t, you know, no one is able to get into the buildings,” Daehler said.

She understands that it can sometimes be out of the city’s control.

“These banks and mortgage companies that are nationwide, that aren’t part of this community, they want their property protected, but they’re not doing enough to maintain these properties and make sure that they are serviced properly to help the community that these homes are in,” Daehler said.

“You look at some of these neighborhoods that have high crime rates and have high poverty rates, too many of them have vacant and blighted and abandoned buildings,” McNamara said. “I think that’s why myself, city council, our administration, has made fighting blight so important and so critical.”

McNamara has put in place solutions but many times, if the owners of the land do not want the building on their property touched, there is not much that can be done. It would have to go to a court proceeding.

“That’s, you know, tearing down the 80-120 homes that we’ve tried to take down, or if that is, you know, creating the CDFI, the land bank, working with the county to revamp the trustee program, because we know not only, yeah, they are, you know, drag on property values, but more importantly, they’re havens for criminal activity,” McNamara said.

City leaders said that process of demolishing the blight is a complicated and lengthy process, but they are staying focused on the public’s safety in areas most often affected.