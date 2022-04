PARKLAND, Fla. (WTVO) — Jury selection is underway in Florida for Nikolas Cruz’s sentencing hearing.

Cruz faces a possible life sentence for the mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School four years ago. He pled guilty to killing 17 students and staff members last fall.

Fifteen-hundred candidates are being considered for the jury which will decide if Cruz should be executed or put in prison for life. Twelve jurors and eight alternates will eventually be selected.