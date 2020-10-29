Decision on Rockford Hard Rock Casino delayed, possibly for months

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It looks like there won’t be a decision about a Rockford Hard Rock Casino this week.

The Illinois Gaming Board called a special meeting for Thursday morning. it was possible that could be when board members considered Rockford’s application. But late Tuesday, the board told the Hard Rock group that the IGB isn’t ready to make a decision.

It could take six months for that to happen.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara says he hopes it doesn’t take that long and the city is committed to getting this done quickly.

“I understand that all the applicants for new casino licenses were advised late yesterday by the Illinois Gaming Board that it may be another 6 months before a preliminary suitability determination will be made. I am very disappointed. I hope it won’t be another 6 months before we have the determination, especially since we have only one applicant unlike other communities that have multiple applications. We believe Hard Rock is working diligently with the IGB to move this process forward. At the City, we too are committed to doing what we can to get this done as expeditiously as possible. I would love to see construction on the temporary casino start soon, but since that is not allowed, we will continue to wait on this project, which will bring much-needed jobs and revenue to the community,” said Mayor McNamara.

