ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Stateline residents should find out on Tuesday if Mercyhealth will get the green light to eliminate all in-patient services at its Rockton Avenue hospital.

The Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board is set to vote on the plan on Tuesday. The state heard from Mercy administrators and employees, Rockford City Hall and community members back in January.

Mercy CEO Javon Bea blamed the City for the decision, claiming that flooding issues forced their hand. Others, including Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara, shared their concern that the changes would West side residents with fewer services nearby.

The hospital is expected to discontinue the in-patient services right away if approved. The meeting is set to begin at 9 a.m.