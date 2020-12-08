Decreased foot traffic downtown Rockford hurting small business owners

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — We’ve talked to dozens of small business owners who have taken a financial hit during the pandemic. The loss has been especially felt at shops in downtown Rockford, where foot traffic is business owners’ bread and butter.

They tell us a lack of drop-in customers might force them to close their doors for good.

On a typical weekday, Wired Cafe in downtown Rockford would be busy during the lunch rush. That’s no longer the case, thanks to COVID-19.

“We just don’t have the traffic so I don’t know if we will make it this winter. I hate to say it,” said Wired Cafe owner Crystal Douglas.

This year, the cafe should’ve been celebrating ten years in business. However, the owner says 2020 has given her no reason to celebrate.

“A lot of the offices down here have closed, so we don’t have the foot traffic of City Hall. They’ve got a skeleton crew over there so we don’t have that traffic,” Douglas added.

Cutting staff, reducing hours, and providing carryout for customers has not been enough.

“This last payroll emptied my checking account. So right now I’m waiting. I’m hoping, really praying that the loans come through from the city and the big grant I applied for,” Douglas explained.

COVID-19 and the lack of foot traffic has forced Carlyle Brewing Company to make some major cuts too.

“We’ve gone from a lively gathering place to only doing outdoor seating and carryout seating, so it’s dropped the sales considerably,” said Owner Randy Blank. “Being downtown a lot of business stems from BMO, the Coronado theater, and other events going on and obviously, with none of that going on, we’re losing out on that business,” he added.

These business owners have one message for the community.

“Just come in, get to-go, come get gift cards. We’re going to be here at the end of this for you to use them,” Blank said.

“Buy local, your chains are going to survive. We’re not.” Douglas added.

