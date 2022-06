Using a real scent is recommended with deer decoys but it should be sprayed on the ground around it, not the decoy itself.

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — An unexpected guest smashed its way inside a Blackhawk Bank branch in Beloit Wednesday morning.

According to the bank, the deer ran through the intersection of Broad Street and Blackhawk Boulevard and crashed through an office window, doing damage to the lobby area before escaping by breaking through a set of doors.

“Deer sightings are unusual in downtown Beloit. Thankfully, no one was injured,” the bank said in a statement. Thankfully, the bank “had extra doe on hand.”