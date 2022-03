SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WTVO) — It is still a little too cold to take a dip outside in the pool, but a deer in Indiana apparently did not get the memo.

It wandered into an empty backyard pool in South Bend but then could not figure out how to get out. Animal control tried coaxing it over to the steps, but that did not work.

An officer ended up just picking up the deer and carrying it out, and it ran away as soon as it was back on land.