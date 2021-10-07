Dekalb apartment fire kills dog

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — The Dekalb Fire Department was dispatched to 807 Ridge Drive on Wednesday after a report of heavy black smoke being pushed from an apartment building.

Firefighters say they found smoke from a third-floor window and were initially told there was no-one in the apartment.

The police evacuated lower portions of the building while the fire department battled the aggressive fire.

Residents were searched for in the building and adjacent apartments to be evacuated, but there was no-one to be found.

The source of the fire was found in a kitchen where it was contained with fire extinguishers until a fire hose was deployed to take it out.

When searching the apartment, firefighters say they found 2 dogs.

One of the dogs was resuscitated, while the other was found dead.

Dekalb County Animal Control assisted with the deceased pet.

The adjacent apartment was ventilated of smoke and surveyed for fire extension, which wasn’t found.

Officials say the apartment is still livable, except for the unit where the fire occurred.

After investigating, firefighters have found the fire to be accidental because of unattended cooking and the estimated amount of damage is $30,000.