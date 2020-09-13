DeKalb apartment fire leaves 9 people without a home

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — Around 10:10 a.m. Sunday morning, crews were called to the 200 block of Deerpath Lane East in DeKalb for a residential fire.

When crews arrived, they battled large flames and heavy smoke coming from one unit of a 4-unit apartment complex. Officials say that the building’s residents were able to get out safely by themselves.

The fire was contained to two apartment units.

Officials say that one unit suffered severe fire damage, one additional unit received fire and smoke damage, and the attic space received heavy fire damage as well.

The two units were deemed uninhabitable and a total of nine people were left without a home. The American Red Cross is assisting the occupants.

Officials estimated the damages to be around $125,000.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by DeKalb Fire Investigators.

