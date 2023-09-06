DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — Northern Illinois University (NIU) is back in session, with thousands of students now living in DeKalb.

An event held Wednesday was meant to make sure that the school and town work together.

“It is so energetic, it’s a wonderful day,” said Tori Eisenberg, owner of ‘Nature’s HandyWork.’ “Everybody is so nice and welcoming.”

Over 50 local businesses and non-profit organizations set up shop at Northern Illinois University to welcome students and faculty to the DeKalb community with music, samples and giveaways.

“It’s really important for small businesses to be involved in the student body, because they’re the next generation,” Eisenberg said. “They are generally your target audience and you really want to be able to connect with them on a personal level.”

The “Campus Meets Community Block Party” hoped to foster relationships between NIU students and surrounding organizations to grow their community.