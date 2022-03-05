DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A car crash in DeKalb County early Friday afternoon left one person dead.

It happened around 12:48 p.m. at the intersection of Route 23 and Baseline Road, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. A maroon Ford Expedition was reportedly traveling westbound on Baseline Road when it failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by a southbound Mack Semi Tract Trailer, driven by 75-year-old Herbert Harbison.

The driver of the Expedition, 31-year-old Alfonso Gallardo, was trapped in the vehicle and had to be freed by fire fighters. He was flown to St. Anthony Hospital, where he remains at this time. Harbison was taken to Northwestern Kishwaukee Hospital. He was treated and released.

The passenger of the Expedition, 40-year-old Pastor Rodriguez, was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remain under investigation, and charges against Gallardo are pending.